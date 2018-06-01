The 2018 Stanley Cup Finals return Saturday night following a 72-hour break when the Washington Capitals host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3. After splitting the first two games, the winner will take a 2-1 series lead.

Saturday’s contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on NBC Sports Network. A live stream will be available online with NBC Sports Extra.

Vegas had a chance to take a commanding 2-0 series lead while hosting Game 2. Highlighted by a spectacular late-game save by Capitals goalie Braden Holtby, Washington pulled out a 3-2 road victory and seized home-ice advantage.

The Golden Knights scored six goals en route to a win in the series opener. The Capitals have scored seven goals in two games.

“I think the first two games were pretty physical,” Vegas right winger Ryan Reaves said, via The Washington Post. “They are a physical team. That is part of their identity. Especially in their home city, I think they are going to come out that way if not even more. We can’t get overwhelmed by it. We can’t think that they are trying to run us out of the building. We got to stay the course.”

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Prior to Wednesday night’s loss, Vegas hadn’t been defeated since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They had won seven of their last eight games.

“Every player knows that when you’re getting in the playoffs, you’re going to have battles with different teams,” Vegas Coach Gerard Gallant said Thursday. “We came through a physical L.A. team and an aggressive San Jose team and another physical team in Winnipeg. So guys are used to getting bumped and banged. It’s part of playoff hockey, and you fight through that stuff.”

Capitals’ star Evgeny Kuznetsov left Game 2 with what appeared to be pain in his left arm. He was on the ice practicing Friday, though his status for Game 3 is unknown.

Kuznetsov is the NHL playoff leader with 25 points. Alex Ovechkin is second with 24 points after leading all hockey players with 49 goals scored in the regular season.