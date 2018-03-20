It’s March 20, which means spring has officially sprung in the Northern Hemisphere. This day is also known as vernal equinox, or March equinox.

The Latin word “vernal” means spring and “nox” means night. Equinox happens twice a year — once in March and once in September. The one in September is known as the autumnal equinox or fall equinox. On both the equinoxes, daylight and darkness last for equal duration. Most times, the vernal equinox falls on March 20, but it rarely falls on March 19 or 21 due to the Gregorian calendar having 365.242 days.

Below are some quotes to celebrate the season of rebirth and new beginnings, courtesy Brainy Quotes and Good Reads.

1. “You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming.” — Pablo Neruda.

2. “It is spring again. The earth is like a child that knows poems by heart.” — Rainer Maria Rilke

3. “In the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours.” — Mark Twain

4. “Spring is a true reconstructionist.” — Henry Timrod

5. “The only thing that could spoil a day was people. People were always the limiters of happiness except for the very few that were as good as spring itself.” — Ernest Hemingway

6. “No man can taste the fruits of autumn while he is delighting his scent with the flowers of spring.” — Samuel Johnson

7. “The spring wakes us, nurtures us and revitalizes us. How often does your spring come? If you are a prisoner of the calendar, it comes once a year. If you are creating authentic power, it comes frequently, or very frequently.” — Gary Zukav

8. “April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.” — William Shakespeare

9. “Because the birdsong might be pretty,But it's not for you they sing,And if you think my winter is too cold,You don't deserve my spring.” — Erin Hanson

10. “If people did not love one another, I really don't see what use there would be in having any spring.” — Victor Hugo

Photo: Reuters/Christian Charisius

11. “Yes, I deserve a spring–I owe nobody nothing.” — Virginia Woolf

12. Spring drew on... and a greenness grew over those brown beds, which, freshening daily, suggested the thought that Hope traversed them at night and left each morning brighter traces of her steps." — Charlotte Bronte

13. “Or maybe spring is the season of love and fall the season of mad lust. Spring for flirting but fall for the untamed delicious wild thing.” — Elizabeth Cohen

14. “Summer is only the unfulfilled promise of spring, a charlatan in place of the warm balmy nights I dream of in April. It’s a sad season of life without growth…It has no day.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

15. “Spring work is going on with joyful enthusiasm.” — John Muir

16. “Spring is nature's way of saying, 'Let's party!'” — Robin Williams

17. "The first day of spring is one thing, and the first spring day is another. The difference between them is sometimes as great as a month." — Henry Van Dyke

18. "I think that no matter how old or infirm I may become, I will always plant a large garden in the spring. Who can resist the feelings of hope and joy that one gets from participating in nature's rebirth?" — Edward Giobbi