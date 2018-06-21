Lately, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham’s marriage has been at the center of divorce rumors, but the idle chatter didn’t stop the designer from using kind words to describe her supportive husband amid split reports.

The couple, who share four children together, sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and daughter Harper, 6, has been wildly successful in their respective careers. However, the former Spice Girl credits her husband for helping her maintain a healthy work-life balance.

“I have the support of an incredible husband. We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children,” Beckham said on Tuesday at the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York, according to Hello!

“When I’m away he’s the one doing the school run and doing the cooking,” she explained.

Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Despite rumors the couple’s union is falling apart, Beckham revealed taking care of her kids and husband are among her top priorities. “I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother,” she continued.

“I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David,” she continued.

The Beckhams, who have been married since 1999, have not allowed the recent divorce rumors to affect their love for one another across social media. On June 15, the athlete shared a photo of himself sharing some quality time with his wife and their family.

“Amazing night ... All about families and memories .... Miami all the way... celebrating USA , Mexico & Canada getting the 2026 World Cup,” he wrote.

A few days later, the designer posted a picture of her husband and wished him a happy Father’s Day. “Happy Fathers day @davidbeckham to the best daddy in the world!!! X We all love u so much!!! x so many kisses from us all x,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, the Beckhams slammed divorce rumors after fans on social media began to question whether the couple was going to split amid chatter the athlete cheated on his wife. “There is no statement due or divorce,” their rep stated, according to The Mirror.

“This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time,” the spokesperson added.

Photo: Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images