“Victoria” Season 2 is almost over already, but Sunday’s extended finale episode is sure to leave fans wanting more. Here’s what you should know about the Season 2 finale:

Christmas Special: In the U.K., this episode of “Victoria” aired several weeks after the season finished. It was the Christmas special, and that will be apparent in the episode as Albert (Tom Hughes) reveals how much he loves the holiday. He will try to recreate his best childhood memories.

Extended: Since it was a special, we get a little more time than usual with our favorite royal couple. The episode, titled “Comfort and Joy,” will be two hours long.

A Surprising Gift: Victoria (Jenna Coleman) gets a Christmas gift from a diplomat that’s entirely inappropriate — a person. When a little girl (Zaris-Angel Hator) arrives on her doorstep, Victoria takes her in. Not everyone approves of the Queen’s generosity, though.

Photo: ITVStudios2017 for Masterpiece

Unexpected Visitors: Victoria will welcome more than one surprise guest during the Christmas season. They aren’t all as endearing as a precocious child.

Miss Skerrett’s Inheritance: When Miss Skerrett (Nell Hudson) discovers she has a dead uncle who has left her a lofty amount of property, it seems like a dream has come true. Miss Skerritt might not be so happy when she realizes what exactly that “property” includes.

Marital Pressure: The Duchess of Buccleuch (Dame Diana Rigg) wants Wilhelmina (Bebe Cave) to settle down with a husband, and she won’t be particularly nice about it either. In the promo video, Wilhelmina makes a comment about widows. “Better a widow than an old maid,” her aunt tells her.

Romance: It’s the “Victoria” Christmas special, so of course sparks are flying. Expect Victoria and Albert to share some sweet moments, but other couples will also grow closer throughout the finale.

Season 3: If the end of the episode leaves you wanting more, don’t worry. “Victoria” was renewed for Season 3 last month. A premiere date has not been set, but it’s likely that the historical drama will continue to premiere in January.

Masterpiece’s “Victoria” Season 2 finale airs Sunday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. EST on PBS.