A month after announcing her pregnancy with husband Sterling Shepard, Chanel Iman has now revealed the gender of their upcoming little bundle of joy.

Over the weekend, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the baby shower she had with Sterling and her friends. In the first photo, Iman and the NFL player are seen lounging on a pink sofa in a garden. The first-time mom captioned the post, “It’s a GIRL,” along with pink flower, ribbon and heart emojis.

In another post, Iman is seen touching her belly while being surrounded by three of her friends. They are standing in front of a wall of greenery and flowers with the sign, “Oh baby!” The third and last picture she took from the party shows her posing a clothesline filled adorned with girly onesies and clothes. In her caption, Iman says she’s “so ready for this little girl.”

Iman and Sterling, who tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on March 3 a month after their engagement, first announced their pregnancy on May 13. At the time, the 27-year-old model uploaded on her social media snaps from the photo shoot she did with her husband and photographer James Macari.

“Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be,” Iman wrote alongside a picture of her raising her shirt to show off her growing belly.

In another upload, the couple is seen semi-naked while highlighting Iman’s baby bump. “We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can’t wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive. We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can’t wait to hold our baby in our arms,” Iman captioned the pictures.

Earlier this month, Iman opened up to Us Weekly about the rough first few months of her pregnancy. “The first trimester was very difficult. I really struggled. I was super sick,” she told the entertainment news outlet at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City on June 12.

