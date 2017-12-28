Two days after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend Andrew Gardner, “Victorious” alum Daniella Monet took to Twitter to share some photos from her fiancé’s wedding proposal.

In the first photo, Gardner is seen bending on one knee in front of a surprised Monet. In the second pic, Monet is covering her face with her hands as Gardner prepares to put the ring on her finger. And in the final snapshot, the soon-to-be bride and groom are seen sharing a hug.

In a recent interview with People, Monet said that Gardner popped the question on the morning of Christmas day. “We were getting ready for the day, and Andrew said we should take a family picture with the two dogs,” Monet recalled. “So I got my hair and makeup ready and got dressed and I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll make a little vlog out of it.’ So I had my camera going for the whole time.”

After opening their gifts, Gardner blindfolded the Nickelodeon star and walked her over to the kitchen sink. When Monet removed her blindfold, she admitted that she didn’t quickly get what her boyfriend of six years had in store for her.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“I didn’t see anything,” the 28-year-old actress said. “I was so confused. I didn’t know what I was looking for. I thought maybe he had our bikes on the driveway. [Then] eventually I noticed there was a bow at the bottom of the tree, when I peeked over. And then I finally saw that there was ‘Marry Me’ carved into the tree with a heart with an arrow going through it. My heart sunk, my stomach dropped, everything just felt numb, and I lost it. I just was hysterical.”

When Monet turned around, she saw Gardner on one knee. “He was crying, I was crying,” Monet recalled of the special moment. “I grabbed his hand and he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And my exact words were, ‘Yeah, ew, weird.’ But the best part is I got everything on video, just by accident.”

Monet, who met Gardner through one of her best friends, first announced her engagement on Instagram on Dec. 25.