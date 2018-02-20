Despite several golden opportunities, Chelsea settled for a 1-1 result with Barcelona on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge in Leg 1 of the Round of 16 of Champions League.

The home side pressured the Spanish titans for several stretches of the match, but settled for just a solid strike by Willian in the second half to take a 1-0 advantage. The Brazilian winger got Chelsea on the scoreboard with a long shot in the 62nd minute off an assist from Eden Hazard.

It was redemption for Willian, who struck the post twice in the first half.





But Lionel Messi equalized for Barcelona 13 minutes later off an assist from playmaker Andres Iniesta and after a poor pass from Andreas Christensen. It was just the first goal in nine meetings for Messi against the famed London club. The goal came moments after Luis Suarez complained that a penalty was not called.

Despite winning the possession battle, 73 percent to 27 percent, Barcelona struggled to get shots off, particularly in the first half. Chelsea finished with 11 shots with two on goal, while Barcelona had seven shots with two on target.

The away goal gives Barcelona the crucial advantage ahead of Leg 2 at Camp Nou on March 14.

Photo: Getty