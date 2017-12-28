The newest presidential addition to Disney's Hall of Presidents at the Magic Kingdom Park stirred up news last week when the first photos of the robot, meant to look like President Donald Trump, were revealed. Now the animatronic Trump is in the spotlight again.

A visitor to the park posted a video of themselves screaming at Trump's lookalike to Twitter on Wednesday evening. The more than two-minute long video shows the presentation of the presidents in the exhibit. The names of America's presents are listed, and then the voiceover says: "And now we come to the present, once again we place our trust in the idea of a president as we have from the beginning."

When a recording of President Trump repeating the oath he gave on inauguration day begins to play in the video, the person who posted it starts yelling "Lock him up!" and continues for nearly a minute. Other people in the exhibit can be heard in the background yelling as well, but it's unclear what they say.

The tweet that accompanies the video says, "I protested @realDonaldTrump at the #hallofpresidents cuz I'll never get this close in real life probs. #lockhimup"

The chant echoes those that were started during the election of "Lock her up!" about Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton. The chant was used early on by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and later by Trump's former National Security Advisor, who recently plead guilty to knowingly lying to the FBI, Michael Flynn.