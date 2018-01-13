An officer from the Yonkers Police Department (YPD) is expected to face disciplinary action after a video that depicted him using a squad car to do doughnuts in an empty parking lot went viral.

The video, which has earned more than 34,000 views, made rounds Tuesday after it arrived on Twitter. A police car can be seen in the viral footage spinning in circles in the middle of an abandoned, snow-filled parking lot. The only audio that can be detected is Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's song "Motor Sport" as it plays in the background.

The man that filmed the officer's doughnut stunt noticed it occurring while he was stopped at a traffic light by Pelton Park, the Associated Press reported. In sharing the video to Twitter, @antbenitez_ wrote: "Welcome to Yonkers, NY where most cops get paid six figures to do donuts in parking lots."

Welcome to Yonkers,NY where most cops get paid six figures to do donuts in parking lots___ pic.twitter.com/gGS0aho1Aq — Ant (@antbenitez_) January 9, 2018

Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner asserted that "this type of behavior" is not allowed in the department, according to WCBS-TV. Since the YPD managed to identify the officer that was driving the vehicle, an internal investigation and disciplinary hearing are expected to follow.

"We are aware of the video and have identified the responsible officer," Gardner said in a statement, according to Yonkers Daily Voice. "This Department does not condone this type of unprofessional behavior. We are conducting an internal review to determine appropriate discipline in this matter."

The officer's punishment will not be released at this time, however.

This wouldn't be the first time that a police officer has found their way on the other side of the law. A Jersey City police officer was arrested Friday after being accused of running over a suspect twice in August 2017. An officer with the Miami Police Department was also arrested Monday for allegedly snorting cocaine at a nightclub in November 2017.

Photo: Pixabay