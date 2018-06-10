World No. 1 Rafael Nadal steamrolled past Dominic Thiem as he did the rest of competition this year and for over a decade, capturing an unprecedented 11th French Open title Sunday in Paris, 6-4 6-3 6-2.

The victory at Roland Garros raised Nadal's Grand Slam total to 17, just three behind Roger Federer's 20. The win also means Nadal will remain the top-ranked player in the world.

It was vintage Nadal from start to finish at Court Philippe Chatrier. The Spaniard ruthlessly demolished No.7-seed Thiem despite the 24-year-old Austrian hammering serves at 135 m.p.h. and taking more risks against the King of Clay. Nadal finished with 26 winners and just 24 unforced errors in the two-hour, 42-minute final.

On match point, the fifth championship point, Thiem's backhand return of serve went long, prompting Nadal to lift his arms and shake his head.

It was the second-straight time Nadal won the French Open in straight sets, having defeated Stan Wawrinka in the 2017 final. Five of Nadal's 11 titles were won in straight sets.

Nadal conceded that he suffered some physical issues in his left hand. The 32-year-old managed to battle through it and at one point removed the taping from his forearm.

“Tough moment in the third set when I got a little bit cramped on the hand,” Nadal said. “I was very scared.”

Both players praised each other after the match.

“What you did and what you are doing is one of the most outstanding things that any athlete is doing in any sport,” Thiem said to Nadal. Nadal called Thiem a great player and said he was "sure that you will win here soon."

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images