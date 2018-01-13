An Emergency Alert System (EAS) warning banner popped up Saturday during a live sports broadcast that claimed a ballistic missile was expected to hit Hawaii within minutes. The banner warned viewers, who tuned in to watch premier league teams Everton and Tottenham play at England's Wembley Stadium, that all Hawaiian counties would be affected by the "civil danger" until roughly 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

"The U.S. Pacific Command has detected a missile threat to Hawaii," the emergency announcer said. "A missile may impact on land or sea within minutes. This is not a drill."

"If you are indoors, stay indoors. If you are outdoors, seek immediate shelter in a building. Remain indoors well away from windows. If you are driving, pull safely to the side of the road and seek shelter in a building or lay on the floor. We will announce when the threat has ended," the announcer continued.

Holy hell this is terrifying.



This is the exact moment the Hawaii Emergency Alert System for the Ballistic Missile alert interrupted Hawaiian TV.

Hawaiians originally received an emergency alert text message that cautioned them to seek shelter due to an incoming missile, reading: "BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL." This text, however, was confirmed to be a "false alarm" as phones in Hawaii received a second emergency alert text 38 minutes that asserted it was mistakenly sent, CNN reported.

"This is a false alarm," Hawaiian Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Saturday in a tweet. "There is no incoming missile to Hawaii. I have confirmed with officials there is no incoming missile."

"HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE."

Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) also tweeted to assure concerned persons that there was "no missile threat" to all throughout the state.

NO missile threat to Hawaii.

Although the alert was mistakenly sent to Hawaiians, officials haven't determined a reason for why it had happened in the first place.

"We're trying to figure out where this came from or how this started," Lt. Commander Joe Nawrocki said to BuzzFeed News. "There is absolutely no incoming ballistic missile threat to Hawaii right now."

Photo: Getty Images