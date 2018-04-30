A video showing a girl being molested by eight men in the outskirts of Jehanabad in Bihar, India, went viral on social media Sunday.

It is not clear as to where the incident took place exactly or when, but the video of the molestation has been circulating in Bihar for the past two days. Thousands who watched the video were outraged, prompting the police to take swift action.

“At least 3-4 boys are touching the girl inappropriately and trying to overpower her when she makes escape attempts. They are also trying to take off her clothes and laughing, while someone is filming the horrifying act," a local police officer told DNA.

The following video might be disturbing for some readers:

The victim is heard repeatedly saying “no” and “brother, have mercy on me” in Hindi while attackers continued to rip her clothes and drag her along the road. As the girl kicked and struggled to free herself from the attackers, no one helped her, including the person shooting the video.

Local news outlets reported that four people involved in the incident were arrested by the police, including two who were filming the attack. However, according to a report by NDTV, six suspects were taken into police custody.

The police have matched the faces of two suspects to the men seen in the video. The other attackers are still missing as the police continue to search for them.

Most of the attackers seen in the video are believed to be teenagers. One vital clue that helped the police locate the suspects is the motorbike seen the video, assumed to belong to one of the men. The police traced the registration number of the vehicle to a person in Sihati village, which is in Bhelavar area, Jehanabad, which helped them narrow down their search zone.

A First Investigation Report (FIR) was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

The police will continue to conduct door-to-door searches to find the rest of the suspects. They have talked to the parents of the victim and they were counseled regarding the incident.

Photo: Getty Images/ NOAH SEELAM