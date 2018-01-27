A packed plane is not typically the scene of yoga classes, and other passengers onboard the plane stare at the woman in headphones as she performs her yoga routine right in the aisle of the seemingly crowded plane.

Several flight attendants can be seen curiously looking at the woman as she curls up and stretches out along the aisle floor. The video, recorded by another passenger, shows the woman adopting several yoga positions in the aisle, including the "dogward down" pose. The woman appears oblivious to any other passengers on the plane as she slinks up and down the floor.

The woman in headphones appears prepared for her in-flight yoga routine as she can be seen wearing leggings and a casual top.