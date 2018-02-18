The 2018 Slam Dunk Contest featured some of the NBA’s top high-flyers, who pulled out all the stops Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles, including retro jerseys and superhero gear.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell won the competition and got the show rolling with a first attempt that included two separate backboards. Mitchell threw an alley-oop to himself off one backboard and finished with a one-handed windmill dunk on the other hoop.

The rookie closed the contest with an ode to the 2000 champ Vince Carter. He donned Carter’s throwback No. 15 Toronto Raptors jersey and imitated the veteran's famous reverse 360 dunk.

Mitchell earned a score of 98 in Round 1 (48 + 50)

He scored 98 in Round 2 (50 +48)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. paid homage to his father Larry Nance Sr. by donning his old Phoenix Suns jersey and mimicking his 1984 contest-winning cradle dunk.

He finished the night off by double-tapping the ball off the backboard before slamming it through, which earned him the runner-up and 50 points from the judges.

Nance Jr. earned 93 in Round 1 (44 + 49)

He scored 96 in Round 2 (46 + 50)

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. also shined in the contest. He passed the ball between his legs, dunking it with his left hand while soaring away from the basket. After botching a few attempts, the rookie settled with a double-pump reverse slam.

He scored 89 in Round 1 (39 + 50)

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo missed most of his dunks during the night. However, with the help of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, he took flight with a windmill tomahawk fusion dunk while he wore the comic book hero’s mask.

He scored 71 in Round 1 (31 + 40)

Mitchell beat Nance Jr., 98-96, in the final round.

"Growing up I was a big dunker," Mitchell said after the contest. "I wasn’t really much of a basketball player. I just dunked and played defense, and I watched a lot of Vince’s videos. I’ve been seeing what he’s been doing all year at his age, which is incredible."

The NBA All-Star Game featuring Team LeBron and Team Steph is scheduled Sunday night at Staples Center.