Two passengers traveling in a Virgin Atlantic plane were caught joining the mile-high club by a flight stewardess. The incident took place in a Cancun-bound flight which took off from Gatwick airport in south-east England.

According to reports, the two passengers, who were caught in the act in the plane's toilet, did not know each other before boarding the Boeing 747 on a trip to Mexico. The two passengers got along well after they boarded the plane and moments later went together to the on-board bathroom. A suspicious flight attendant opened the door and caught the two in a sexual act while the plane was in mid-air.

A video surfaced online Thursday and shows the flight stewardess scolding the two passengers.

"Would you jeopardize your holiday for a b------?" the angry flight attendant asked the man, who looked embarrassed. The man further tried to explain that the woman had fallen sick, but the attendant quickly snapped back saying, "You're not even traveling together. Why were you in there?"

The two passengers were escorted back to their separate seats, and the other passengers on board clapped and jeered.

Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble

In the video, another passenger was heard saying: “She is an absolute weapon bruv. There she is. Wahey!”

A co-passenger told the Sun that the woman, who was caught in the act in the toilet, was drunk when she boarded the plane.

“She was very friendly and approached me and my pal for a chat," the co-passenger said. “The woman then struck up a bond with a guy who was travelling on his own and sat across the aisle from her. They were kissing. They were both in their late 20s, but were total strangers before getting on the plane... Minutes later she disappeared into the toilet, and he followed her in. It was so obvious. Everyone knew what was happening because she had been so loud and rowdy."

Minutes after returning to the seat, the woman, who joined the mile high club during the flight, reportedly got into a fight with another female friend and was accused of throwing drinks around the cabin. The woman was detained by police after the plane landed in Mexico.

"Flight VS93 from Gatwick to Cancun on March 13 was met by the authorities on arrival due to disruptive behavior on board," Virgin Atlantic said in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we won't tolerate any behavior that compromises this."