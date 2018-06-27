A white woman was arrested for allegedly abusing and hurling racial slurs at a black teenager, asking him to leave a community pool in South Carolina. Identified as Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, the woman reportedly hit the boy with a camera and also berated his friends.

The 38-year-old woman told the 15-year-old boy and his friends "they did not belong and they had to leave" the public pool in Summerville. The incident took place Sunday and was caught on camera. The disturbing video was later posted to Facebook in which Sebby-Strempel is heard threatening to call 911 on the teens as she chased them to the pool exit.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office, the 15-year-old teenager and his friends were invited to the pool by a friend who lives in the neighborhood. Sebby-Strempel reportedly saw the black teenagers in the pool and began using racial slurs and called them "punks." The video, which showed part of the incident, went viral and was viewed more than 560,000 times.

Investigators said Sebby-Strempel was the aggressor and the attack was “unprovoked,” but the boy “didn’t respond or retaliate to being hit,” according to ABCNews4.

According to Dorchester County Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Tony Phinney, Sebby-Strempel pushed a detective into a wall and bit another detective's arm. She was later charged with third-degree assault and two counts of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

Sebby-Strempel works for the skincare company Rodan & Fields, “a premium skincare brand built on a legacy of innovative dermatology–inspired skincare products backed by clinical results.”

In a tweet, Rodan & Fields described Sebby-Strempel as an independent contractor for the company.

“We do not condone violence of any kind and pride ourselves on embracing inclusion and acceptance of all. Please note, this person is not a Rodan + Fields employee, but an Independent Contractor. We are reaching out to this individual to reiterate our corporate values,” the tweet reads.

