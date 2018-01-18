For the second week in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles are home underdogs in the 2018 NFL playoffs. This time it comes against the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game with a trip to Super Bowl LII on the line.

According to the latest betting odds at OddsShark, Minnesota is a three-point favorite after their victory over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round. Philadelphia defeated the Atlanta Falcons last weekend.

There are still skeptics regarding the Eagles’ Super Bowl chances, now that the team is relying on quarterback Nick Foles instead of the injured Carson Wentz. Philadelphia finished the regular season as the NFC’s No.1 seed in large part because Wentz played like an MVP candidate, though that was far from the only reason why the Eagles went 13-3.

Much of Philadelphia’s success was predicated on their defense, which showed up in a big way in the second round. The Eagles held Matt Ryan and the defending conference champs to just 10 points, stopping them near the goal line in Atlanta’s final drive of the game.

Foles was as good as Philadelphia needed him to be. After an up-and-down first half, the quarterback finished with a 76.7 percent completion rate for 246 yards and a 100.1 passer rating. Foles didn’t throw any touchdown passes, but he wasn’t picked off either.

Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Eagles have a real chance to beat the Vikings if Foles has a similar performance Sunday. Minnesota is known for having the NFL’s No.1 ranked defense, but Philadelphia has one of the league’s top units as well.

Not only did the Eagles finish fourth in both points and yards allowed during the regular season, but Philadelphia has proven to be especially tough at home. In nine games, including the playoffs, at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles have surrendered just 13 points per contest. That average is down to 7.25 points over the last four games.

As well as Case Keenum has played this season, he could be in for a long night Sunday. The quarterback had one of his worst games this season when Minnesota visited Green Bay in freezing temperatures, and moving the ball on a cold winter night in Philadelphia will be difficult.

Before Keenum threw an improbable touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to end last weekend’s game, Minnesota’s offense struggled. Keenum had completed 24 of 39 passes for 257 yards, no scores and an interception behind an offensive line that wasn’t giving him much time.

Minnesota’s revamped offensive line that helped them win the NFC North isn’t the same unit that was together for most of the regular season. Starting left guard Nick Easton is out with an injury, which has forced the coaching staff to shuffle players around. With Mike Remmers moving to left guard and Rashod Hill at right tackle, Keenum was under more pressure than usual.

Case Keenum: Worst QB from the weekend under pressure







Eagles: Get pressure at 41%, MOST in the NFL pic.twitter.com/BNud8M9enL — Ryan Smith (@PFF_Smith) January 15, 2018

According to Pro Football Focus, Keenum had a 5.1 passer rating when pressured by the Saints. The Eagles don’t rank among the sack leaders, but a front seven that includes Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Chris Long and Derek Barnett pressured opposing quarterbacks more than anyone in 2017.

That could be the difference Sunday in a low-scoring game that falls below the over/under of 39. Playing at home where the defense excels, the Eagles could have the advantage in a contest that comes down to the wire.

Prediction: Philadelphia over Minnesota, 19-13