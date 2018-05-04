Surrey Cricket Club have confirmed Virat Kohli will become the fourth Indian Test eligible cricketer to play County cricket this season after they signed him for the month of June.

The Indian cricket captain joins top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who is playing for Yorkshire, while seamers Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron are representing Sussex and Leicestershire respectively.

“Surrey County Cricket Club are delighted to announce the signing of India captain Virat Kohli for the month of June,” a statement read on their official website. “Kohli will be available for all cricket throughout the month until the close of Surrey’s trip to Scarborough to face Yorkshire."

The 29-year-old, who leads India in all three formats — Tests, One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 — of the game, is arguably one of the best batsman in the world at the moment. Kohli led India to a record nine consecutive Test Series wins, while also leading them to a historic first ODI Series win during their Tour of South Africa earlier this year.

Photo: ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP/Getty Images

The top-order batsman is currently captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League after which he will head to England to represent Surrey. Kohli expressed his delight at the opportunity to play County cricket and follow in the footsteps of a number of legendary Indian cricketers to don the whites in England.

“It has long been an ambition of mine to play county cricket and I am thankful to Alec Stewart and Surrey for allowing me the opportunity to join them during their 2018 season. I can’t wait to get to the Kia Oval,” Kohli was quoted as saying on the cricket club’s official site.

Kohli could play up to six games for Surrey during his stint with the club. His debut game is likely to be against Kent on June 1, with his last game commencing on June 25 against Yorkshire. The stint in England will also be beneficial in helping the Indian batsman understand the English conditions as India’s Tour of England begins less than 10 days after his final match begins.

Surrey’s director of cricket and former England wicketkeeper Alec Stewart also expressed his delight at having bagged one of best cricketers in the world at the moment. He believes Kohli’s arrival in England will not only boost the image of County Cricket, but also be a learning experience for his teammates.

“We are thrilled to have signed the biggest name in world cricket for the month of June,” Stewart said after the club confirmed the India captain. “Playing and training alongside Virat will be a massive benefit for our players who will have the opportunity to learn so much from him.”

“At a time when there is much discussion around the future of county cricket, the arrival of Virat should give our domestic game a massive boost and positive exposure around the cricketing world which in turn can benefit every county.”