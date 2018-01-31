Vivo recently made headlines when it was the first Android phone manufacturer to announce a smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Now the company is making headlines once again as it is reportedly allegedly planning to release a new phone with 10GB of RAM.

The rumored Vivo phone is called the Xplay7 and a leak from the Chinese social media site Weibo suggest that the device will arrive with 10GB of RAM. If this is true, the vivo Xplay7 will be the very first Android smartphone to have this much RAM. Last year, the OnePlus 5 and the Razer Phone arrived with 8GB RAM models, while other phones in the market can only offer up to 6GB of RAM, as pointed out by 9To5Google. Vivo’s attempt at bringing 10GB of RAM in a smartphone is a bit ridiculous, but it will certainly catch people’s attention.

The Vivo Xplay7 isn’t all about RAM either. The upcoming device is also rumored to be a powerhouse as it’s also expected to be one of the very first devices to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. SlashGear says that the device is expected to come with 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The Vivo Xplay7 will also feature an 18:9 OLED display, but no information was given on an actual screen size. However, the display on this phone is said to support a 4K screen resolution. It’s also not surprising that Vivo will be including Synaptics’ Clear ID in-display fingerprint scanner on the Xplay7. This is the same in-display fingerprint scanner in the Vivo X20 Plus UD. The Xplay7 is also said to arrive with a “bezel-less” design. The Next Web claims that the upcoming Vivo phone will have a 92.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. If this is true, then the Vivo Xplay7 will have the thinnest bezels ever.

The Vivo Xplay7 also appears to have dual cameras on its back and a headphone jack. The cameras are expected to come with Sony’s IMX dual camera sensors that support 4x optical zoom. The device will also arrive with something that’s called “Face ID 2.0,” which seems to be Vivo’s own take on Apple’s Face ID facial recognition technology.

Pricing and release date for the Vivo Xplay7 have not been revealed yet, but it’s expected to be exclusively released in China. There’s no word yet on when Vivo plans to officially announce the device.

