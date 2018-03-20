The coaches on the “The Voice” Season 14 managed to fill their teams with several talented artists, which made for some tough eliminations during the Battle Rounds on Monday night. While viewers were forced to say goodbye to some contestants, a fair few were saved thanks to the passionate judges.

Adam Levine caused quite a stir on the NBC series when he put two of his strongest singers against one another. The Maroon 5 frontman chose Rayshun LaMarr and Tish Haynes Keys to sing Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “Sweet Thing.” Although LaMarr was initially nervous about competing against Keys, he came out victorious during their Battle Round.

While Keys accepted her loss gracefully, coach Kelly Clarkson swooped in to save the day with an epic steal. When Keys initially auditioned for the show, both Levine and Clarkson turned their chairs around and pleaded for the singer to join their respective teams.

Although Keys ultimately chose Levine, Clarkson used her steal in order to preserve the talent in the competition. The “American Idol” alum explained that Keys reminded her of Aretha Franklin and she couldn’t let a voice that powerful be eliminated so early on in the competition.

After Keys was saved from elimination, she and Clarkson vowed to beat Levine for making a huge mistake by letting her go. However, she wasn’t the only contestant saved that night. Blake Shelton and Levine took a page out of Clarkson’s book and began to steal the team members she chose to eliminate as well.

When the “Catch My Breath” singer’s contestants Dylan Hartigan and Brynn Cartelli hit the stage for a unique rendition of “Ready For It” by Taylor Swift, Shelton stole Hartigan, who he thought should have won the battle.

Later on, when Jackie Foster and D.R. King went up against one another by signing “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles, Levine used his steal to snag Foster for his own.

There are plenty of more contestants eager to show off their talents in the Battle Rounds, and there are several more steals left among the judges that could be used at any given time.

See if your favorite contestant makes the cut by tuning into “The Voice” Season 14 when it airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Photo: Art Streiber/NBC