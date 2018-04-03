After introducing the Block during the blind auditions, “The Voice” Season 14 will now include a new twist known as the Save. Viewers got their first glimpse at the new feature hard at work on Monday night when Adam Levine’s team took the stage and the judge used his Save to keep his contestants in the competition.

The Save gives coaches the chance to keep an artist on their team rather than eliminating them from the competition. However, it is not the same as the Instant Save, which is used during the Live Playoffs, where voting saves one of the bottom contestants.

While the new feature may save a fan favorite from elimination, it does not guarantee the contestant will remain on their original team.

On the latest episode of the NBC series, Levine had team member Mia Boostrom sing “Wade in the Water” while Jackie Foster took to the stage to perform a cover of Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life.”

Although Levine picked Boostrom to stay on his team, he attempted to use his Save to keep Foster, but he wasn’t the only judge gunning for the rocker.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys all used their Steal to keep Foster from being eliminated. In the end, the aspiring artist joined Team Alicia.

Later on, Levine had Jackie Verna take the stage for a rendition of “American Honey” while Drew Cole belted out his version of Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands.”

Although the Maroon 5 frontman felt Verna conquered the Lady Antebellum tune and chose her as his winner, he wasn’t ready to let Cole go just yet.

The judge quickly used his Save but was thrown into a competition when Shelton attempted to use his Steal to bring Cole over to Team Blake. Ultimately, Cole decided to remain with his coach and went back to Team Adam.

There are still several talented contestants that need to take the stage to show off their vocals in the Knockouts. Find out who will be eliminated next by tuning into “The Voice” Season 14 when it airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo: Art Streiber/NBC