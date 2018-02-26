“The Voice” Season 14 will offer aspiring artists the opportunity to make their music dreams come true. However, before they can think about taking home the grand prize of a recording contract, they must win over the judges during the blind auditions.

This year, fans of the NBC series will see three veteran judges return alongside one new face who isn’t an amateur when it comes to winning a singing competition. The hopeful artists must use their talent to wow the 2018 coaches consisting of Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson.

While awaiting the big premiere, brush up on your knowledge of the judges, who will whip the contestants into vocal shape before one of them achieves the ultimate victory of having their team member named, “The Voice.”

Blake Shelton

Photo: Art Streiber/NBC The country music star is the reigning champ of the singing competition series. With six wins under his belt, the “I’ll Name the Dogs” crooner has had the most contestants take home the title of “The Voice.” Shelton has managed to become skilled at constantly achieving success both on and off of the series. In 2017, the singer was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Prior to that, he released his 2016 album, “If I’m Honest,” which featured hits songs like “Came Here to Forget,” and “Every Time I Hear That Song.”

Adam Levine

Photo: Art Streiber/NBC When a new season of “The Voice” rolls around, Levine will have one goal in mind, beating Shelton. The Maroon 5 frontman and Shelton have appeared on “The Voice” since the show’s debut in 2011 and have had an ongoing rivalry. Unfortunately for the “Sugar” singer, his team members have only taken home the coveted grand prize three times out of 13 seasons.

However, just because he isn’t constantly taking home wins on the NBC series, it doesn’t mean he falls short in the music industry. Levine and his band have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and the group’s records have gone gold, and platinum in over 35 countries. Offstage, Levine has shown off his acting chops, appearing on televisions shows like “American Horror Story: Asylum,” “Family Guy,” and “30 Rock.”

Alicia Keys

Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

The “No One” singer walked away a champion during Season 12 when her artist, Chris Blue, was named “The Voice.” Now, Keys is back to try her hand at another win against two vets, and a newbie.

With breakout songs like “Girl On Fire” and “You Don't Know My Name,” Keys was welcomed back to the NBC series with open arms.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit, and sheer talent. She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win,” Paul Telegedy, the President of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group said in a statement.

“The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam, and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling season 14!”

Kelly Clarkson

Photo: Art Streiber/NBC The newcomer is ready to bring home a victory during her debut as a coach on the NBC series. Although Clarkson is new to “The Voice” judges panel, she is no stranger to being a contestant in a singing competition. The “Piece By Piece” artist won the first season of “American Idol,” and went on to pick up three Grammy Awards thanks to her powerful voice. “I’m so excited to join ‘The Voice’ at NBC,” Clarkson said in a statement following the big announcement.

The singer revealed she waited a long time to make her debut on ”The Voice.” “We’ve been going back and forth with them for years on joining their team and the timing hasn’t been right until now. Ever since NBC and I worked together on my Christmas special years ago we have established an amazing relationship and I have always loved coming on to either mentor or perform on ‘The Voice’ over the years,” she continued.

“I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up and coming artists that I may be able to help get that push and support they’ve been needing to break into this industry. Watch out Shelton… I’m comin’ to win!”

“The Voice” Season 14 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.