The winner of “The Voice” Season 14 hasn’t even been revealed but NBC is already thinking about Season 15 of the singing competition. On Thursday night, the judges for the upcoming season were revealed in a surprising Twitter video.

“The Voice” Season 14 currently consists of coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys. While Levine and Shelton have returned as judges on the show each year since its 2011 premiere, they are typically joined by two other musicians every season.

However, when Season 15 airs, it looks like the panel of judges will only experience one change when the new episodes premiere. On Thursday, Jennifer Hudson appeared in a video on Clarkson’s Twitter account revealing she swiped the “Catch My Breath” singer’s phone.

“I wanted to tell you all a little secret. Guess what! Does she know? She might not know, but she gonna find out when she looks at her phone. Guess who’s coming back to ‘The Voice?’” Hudson teases.

Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images

“Me and my girl Kelly,” she reveals.

Season 15 will mark both Clarkson and Hudson’s second time appearing as judges on the series.

When Clarkson started out in Season 14, she admitted she was having trouble keeping up with the seasoned judges who already knew how to use the competition to their advantage.

“I’m going to be real with you, Alicia’s probably the hardest one to beat as far as getting people on your team,” she told Parade.

“She’s a really credible artist, not only as a singer but as a musician and producer. I can see why a lot of people pick her,” the “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer added.

Now that Clarkson and Hudson have some experience under their belts, it appears the ladies plan on teaming up to beat Shelton and Levine.

Clarkson later appeared in a video on “The Voice” Twitter account where she gushed over her and Hudson’s return to the series. The singer also teased she would be a tougher competitor when the four come together to mentor aspiring artists.

“Girls against the boys! Team JHud [and] Team KC. We’re coming after you, Adam and Blake. We’re friends, but we’re future frenemies,” Clarkson stated in the clip.

“The Voice” Season 15 is expected to premiere this fall.

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images