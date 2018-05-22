A waitress in Napavine, Washington, on Sunday received a $3,000 tip from an anonymous customer who enjoyed the server’s disposition.

Michelle Bozeman, a waitress at the Rib Eye Restaurant in Lewis County, was shocked when she learned that a couple she served dinner that night left her such a big tip from a $44 bill.

"It just restored my faith in humanity, that’s for sure," Bozeman told KING-TV, an NBC affiliate in Seattle. She has worked as a server in south Seattle for 20 years.

As a single mother of three, Bozeman explained that the extra money has always been great. However, in all her years of service, she has never been given a tip this huge.

"I was shocked, and I looked at it and I thought 'no, that can't be right,' and then I showed my manager, then we flipped it over and read the note and went, 'oh,'" Bozeman told the news outlet.

"Thanks for smiling," the customer wrote on the back of the slip. "You work hard and the country is in a bad place. Please do something good for another human being. Enjoy. Have credit card company call if they question the tip."

The credit card company approved the payment and Bozeman got her money. She said she’s beyond grateful and would love to acknowledge whoever’s responsible.

"I just really want to thank them and say what a wonderful thing that was for them to do for a stranger," she said.

Bozeman shared the substantial gift between her co-workers. She added that she planned to use some of the money to buy gifts for her seven grandchildren and book a trip for herself.

"I’ve always wanted to go to Ireland," said Bozeman.

Bozeman’s tip story comes after a waitress in Oklahoma received two big tips during her shift on Mother’s Day. Brenda Pearson, a server at the 4 Star Diner in Roland was gifted two tips worth $1,000 each from a truck driver who enjoyed the woman's customer service.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images