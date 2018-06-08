Walker Hayes has revealed the reason why he did not show up to perform at the CMT Music Awards on Thursday.

The “You Broke Up With Me” crooner took to Instagram while the show was on to explain to his fans why he chose to bow out of the event at the last minute. “It is with great sadness that Laney and I share with you the news that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven. Thank you for honoring our privacy as we grieve,” the country singer’s statement read.

Baby Oakleigh was the 38-year-old recording artist’s seventh child with Laney. Last November, Hayes announced that they were expecting another addition to their family when he was interviewed on “The Bobby Bones Show.”

Walker’s rep also revealed in the statement posted on the singer’s social media that following the death of his newborn, he decided to cancel all of his immediate upcoming appearances to be with his wife and kids.

Hayes and Laney are already parents to three sons and three daughters, whose identities weren’t disclosed to the public. The singer told People last year that he and his wife originally planned on having just four kids.

“Everybody thinks I’m crazy having six kids and chasing the dream,” he said at the time. Hayes then shared what he frequently tells his wife, “You’re crazier than anybody because you married me, and you’re still around for all this.”

Hayes opened up about his wife to ET’s “Certified Country” last October and he proudly shared at the time how happy he was to be Laney’s husband. “My wife is amazing. She’s my high school sweetheart. I met her in 11th grade. We’ve been on this journey hand-in-hand held tight together. She’s incredible,” he said before adding, “We have a unique family situation, obviously, in this business. I don’t meet a lot of people who can relate, but it works for us.”

Hayes has also previously gushed about the support his kids are giving him with his career, saying, “They’re so cute about it. They look at me like I’m Adam Levine. They’re just kids, but them being proud of me means so much to me, and I can tell that they are.”

Photo: Getty Images/Anna Webber