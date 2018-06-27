Developer Next Games has announced that its augmented reality mobile game “The Walking Dead: Our World” will be released next month on July 12. The new mobile game is based on the AMC zombie drama and will have AR-style gameplay like “Pokémon Go.”

“‘The Walking Dead: Our World’ lets players fight walkers wherever and whenever they want: on the streets, in the park and on their sofa. Players won’t need to face the apocalypse alone, with Rick, Daryl, Michonne and all their favorite characters from AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ fighting by their side,” Next Games said on its website.

The developer confirmed that “Our World” will be available globally on July 12 for both iOS and Android devices. It will be a free-to-download game so it’s likely that it will also feature in-game purchases of some kind, but that hasn’t been confirmed by Next Games yet. Microtransactions are common in free-to-play games and they should provide players with an option to get new items quicker and help them level up faster.

“Our World” is a lot like “Pokémon Go,” but with zombies. Instead of capturing monsters, players will be killing zombies as they travel in real locations. Players will fight off zombies with the help of their companions from the AMC TV series. The game will let players collect guns, swords and grenades and level up their characters, according to Android Authority. Players will also be able to join other people to fight alongside them.

Next Games released a short trailer to announce the July 12 release date of “The Walking Dead: Our World” and it looks like it will also have an AR map that’s based on the user’s location. Zombies will be placed in the real world through augmented reality and players, along with their allies, must fight to survive.

“The Walking Dead: Our World” will also have weekly challenges that will give rewards to players who are able to accomplish them. Players will be able to build shelters and keep on recruiting other characters from the AMC series as their companions.

As of now, it remains unclear whether players will be able to turn off the AR-style gameplay for “Our World.” In Niantic’s “Pokémon Go,” players have the option to turn off AR when trying to catch Pokémon. For those who are excited to start playing “The Walking Dead: Our World,” they can pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store.

Photo: Next Games