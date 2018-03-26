“The Walking Dead” Season 8 recently saw the death of another character.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from “The Walking Dead” Season 8. Read at your own risk!

Tobin (Jason Douglas), the former construction chief who gave up his authority for Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), has been killed off. In episode 13, titled “Don’t Send Us Astray,” Tobin was stabbed with a knife, and he turned into a zombie. He then chowed down on his former friends.

Following Sunday night’s episode, Douglas opened up about the four seasons he was on “The Walking Dead.”

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Douglas said that he found out that his character will be killed off through Scott M. Gimple, the producer of the hit AMC series.

“I’ve often said that I’m just gonna block his number on my phone. They’re gonna find a way to let you go one way or the other, but no, I was actually happy to have the closure of getting to talk to Scott personally, and it’s a lovely courtesy thing that they do before the script is released to the general cast and crew. You personally have that heads-up going in. It was nice to be able to have the chat with Scott,” he said.

Douglas also dished on what it was like transforming into a zombie. After all, not everyone that is killed off in “The Walking Dead” turns into one.

“Not only did I get to don the full ‘Walking Dead’ zombie makeup, but I really get to go down in classic movie monster style. I mean, this was something that Jeff January, who was the episode director, and I discussed, was that this episode needed to really feel like ‘Night of the Living Dead’ or even ‘Frankenstein.’ The script offered us so much to work with, and I just thought it was lovely,” he said.

Meanwhile, Douglas also talked about Tobin and Carol’s (Melissa McBride) relationship. He said that as a fan of the show, he doesn’t ship the onscreen couple. Douglas said that he thinks Carol and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are a better fit for each other.

Photo: AMC