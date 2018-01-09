A wanted man from Houston may make it that much easier to track him down due to a highly distinguishable tattoo inked across his forehead, which is reportedly his social security number.

Robert Charles Wooten, 40, is described as boasting several "distinctive tattoos," according to a December 2017 police report obtained by McClatchy. Wooten has been linked to at least half-a-dozen aggravated robberies in late 2017.

"They're calling this guy 'Social Security' because he actually has his Social Security [number] tattooed across his forehead," Frank Heenan, an investigator for the Houston Police Department (KPD), said to KPRC. "He's notorious around the Acres Homes area, North Shepherd, West Little York, West 43rd."

Wooten also has his area code, "713," tattooed on his neck.

Cops call him ‘Social Security.’ His forehead tattoo explains why. https://t.co/Wdzql7GhGS pic.twitter.com/5pSI2elUAm — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) January 9, 2018

Wooten has a long criminal history, but he's currently being sought after for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The incident reportedly occurred at a gas station where he went to pick up his favorite cigarette brand, KTRK-TV reported.

His previous charges include an indent of indecent exposure in July 2017 where he revealed his genitals to another person against their wishes.

Houston police are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down Wooten. Individuals with information on Wooten's current location are asked to call local law enforcement at 713-884-3131 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. Calls to Houston's Crime Stoppers, while anonymous, allow the tipper to receive a reward of up to $5,000.

Although Wooten's social security tattoo will make it easier for police to determine his current whereabouts, oversharing this form of personal identification can increase one's chances of suffering from identity theft.

"Your identity is your biggest asset, and your Social Security number is the key to your personal kingdom," Credit.com wrote on its website. "With it an identity thief can wreak havoc, hijacking your old credit accounts, establishing new ones, buying cars and houses, committing crimes, even obtaining medical products and services while pretending to be you, endangering not just your credit and your reputation, but also your life."

A representative for the Houston Police Department did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: Twitter