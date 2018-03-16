Kevin Durant is the latest injury doubt for the Golden State Warriors as his status to play against the Sacramento Kings on Friday is now "questionable."

The NBA All-Star scored 26 points on Wednesday night as the Bay Area side broke a two-game losing run to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in a 117-106 win at the Oracle Arena.

According to ESPN, Durant went through normal practice following the game on Thursday but had a patch on his ribs afterwards. He is now a doubt for the game against the Kings due to soreness in his right rib, according to an injury update that the Warriors posted on Twitter.

Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It continues what has been a string of injuries for the reigning NBA champions as they were without the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and David West for their win over the Lakers.

Curry twisted his right ankle for the second time in three months last week in the win against the San Antonio Spurs and was expected to return against the Lakers. However, it emerged that his return would be delayed as he would only be reevaluated in a week, which means he will miss the upcoming games against the Kings, Phoenix Suns and Spurs.

Thompson was a recent addition to the injury list after fracturing his right thumb in Sunday’s 109-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He could miss as many as six games as he is only expected to return on March 29 against the Milwaukee Bucks or March 31 in Sacramento. However, ESPN reports that it could be just three games.

The likes of Green, who is suffering from a sore shoulder, and West, who has a right arm cyst, have less serious injuries with the duo likely to feature against the Kings on Friday.

While all the starters should be healthy for the NBA playoffs, after they recently qualified for the sixth consecutive year, they risk losing home-field advantage to the high-flying Houston Rockets who are mounting a serious threat for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Their win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night saw them take their regular season record to 54-14, having lost just one game in their last 10. The Warriors are not far behind with a record of 52-16 but face the possibility of not going to the playoffs as the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2014.

However, Green is not worried about the prospect, especially as the Warriors were one win away from completing a historic sweep in the NBA playoffs last year which signifies playing home or away does not mean much for them.

"I guess you always want the No. 1 seed," Green told reporters last week. "It is what it is -- you know we're not gonna spend the rest of the year trying to fight for the No. 1 seed."

"If that happens it happens, our goal is to get better each and every day. If we're getting better each and every day and we're at the top of our game at the right time I don't care where we playing. We'll be just fine so our goal is just to get better."