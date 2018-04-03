Golden State Warriors point guard Patrick McCaw reacted for the first time since suffering a scary fall on Saturday during their 112-96 win over the Sacramento Kings.

McCaw suffered the fall when he was undercut during a layup by Kings forward Vince Carter. He landed on his lower back and after initially writhing in pain he lay motionless on the floor with report suggesting he lost feeling in one of his legs.

The Warriors point guard was attended to by the medical staff and later stretchered off from the arena. He was immediately rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center where he underwent tests to ascertain the extent of the injury.

According to Yahoo’s Shams Charania, the MRI results came back clean as did the CT scan, which was taken later on Saturday. There is no timetable for McCaw’s return but he was released from the hospital to undergo further rehabilitation.

Photo: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was furious with Carter suggesting he should have known better after committing the foul, but the player was quick to deny any allegations of intent to injure the player. The other Warriors players are also said to have expressed their views about Carter’s innocence.

“I don’t play the game that way,” Carter is said to have told reporters after the game, as quoted by AOL.

McCaw tweeted for the first time since the incident on Saturday and thanked everyone for messages of support, but also made sure to mention Carter in his statement and make it clear he understands there was no intent to harm him purposefully.

“Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers! God definitely is watching over me, I'm blessed beyond measure!” McCaw wrote on his official Twitter account. “Vince Carter I know you didn't mean to harm me in any way! To my coaches, teammates, friends and family I love you guys so much for being there with me!!!”

McCaw has been a key player for the Warriors from the bench in the last two seasons, and he now joins the lengthy injury list as the regular season draws to a close. The 2017 NBA champions have five games remaining in the regular season and take on Oklohoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

McCaw along with Stephen Curry, who is sidelined with an MCL injury, and Omri Casspi, who sprained his right ankle, are certain to miss the game, while there are a number of other players on the probable and doubtful list. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are probables after both the players starred during their 117-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, but Andre Iguodala Kevon Looney are doubtful.

Warriors are comfortable in second place in the Western Conference and have 14 games over third placed Toronto Raptors. They also have no chance of catching leaders Houston Rockets, who have six games on Kerr’s side with just five games to go in the regular season.