A spot in the NBA Finals will be on the line Monday when the Houston Rockets host the defending champion Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

The big storyline of the game will be the status of injured Rockets star point guard Chris Paul. Sources told ESPN on Saturday that Paul is “less likely than likely, but working every angle to try” to return. Paul on Friday was seen walking without any problems but there have been no reports of him running.

Paul hurt his right hamstring in the final moments of Game 5 and had to sit out Game 6. The 33-year-old has averaged 19.8 points in the series.

Should Paul sit out Game 7, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni will likely rely on extended minutes from MVP candidate James Harden and combo guard Eric Gordon.

The backcourt logged a lot of minutes in Game 6, with Harden playing 40 minutes and Gordon playing 34. It wouldn't be surprising if they are on the court even longer in Game 7. Harden's season-high for minutes was 46 when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Jan 30. Gordon has not played 40 minutes in the playoffs but had six regular-season games of at least 40 minutes this season.

D'Antoni may not make too many calls to the bench in Game 7. In Game 5, with Paul playing 38 minutes, D'Antoni only used seven players. P.J. Tucker, who played 42 minutes in Game 5, will likely be needed to slow the hot shooting of Klay Thompson.

Whether Paul plays or not, the Warriors are likely to look to Steph Curry for offense. The former MVP struggled from beyond the arc in three games at Toyota Center, converting just four of his 21 shots. But Curry will be needed to pressure the Rockets into working on both sides of the court, as he put on an impressive showing in Houston in Game 5, with a stat line of 22 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals.

Kevin Durant should also be crucial for Steve Kerr's squad. In three games at Toyota Center, Durant has averaged 31.3 points.

Andre Iguodala, who sustained a left lateral leg contusion during Game 3, remains questionable for Game 7.

"We're operating under the assumption that [Iguodala] will not play," Kerr said after Game 6.

The winner advances to the NBA Finals to meet the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs and Celtics are tied in the best-of-seven series, 3-3, with Game 7 on Sunday night in Boston.

Betting Odds: Warriors by 6 (Westgate sportsbook)

Over/Under: 110 points

Prediction: D'Antoni probably won't have Paul at full strength. Whether Paul plays or not, it should be an uphill battle for the Rockets. Durant and Curry, along with the tough defense of Draymond Green, should do enough for the Warriors to come out on top.

Warriors defeat Rockets by five points.

Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images