Stephen Curry's inability to make it for the Golden State Warriors’ post-season first round playoff clash was confirmed by coach Steve Kerr almost immediately after he sustained a grade-two MCL sprain to his left knee during their 106-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks on March 23.

The Warriors point guard sustained the injury when teammate JaVale McGee fell on his knee while attempting to block a shot in the third-quarter of the game against the Hawks. Curry has been on the sidelines while his teammates tackle the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

The two-time MVP was evaluated just prior to the start of the playoffs April 14 and began his rehabilitation with on-court workouts prior to Games 1 and 2 against the Spurs. He was again revaluated on Friday, with the report stating he was likely to increase the intensity of his on-court rehab.

Curry, who is certain to miss the entire first round of the playoffs, has been traveling with the team to continue to support them as they look to overcome Gregg Popovic’s team and make it to the Western Conference playoff semi-finals.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 30-year-old was cleared to take part in modified practices from Saturday, but coach Kerr made it clear on Sunday that Curry was ‘not going to play anytime soon’ but confirmed that the point guard’s recovery is progressing well. He is expected to be evaluated again by the team’s medical staff in a weeks’ time on April 27, just before the start of the playoff semi-finals.

“Steph is not going to play anytime soon,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on Sunday ahead of their loss to the Spurs in Game 4 of the playoffs, as per Mercury News. “But he’s come along well and has looked good in practice.”

“I can’t put a timetable on it,” Kerr said. “But I think he’s coming along well.”

“He’s really feeling healthy and getting better,” the Warriors coach added. “He still has a few limitations he’s trying to work through with no pain. I think he’s on track.”

The Warriors struggled without Curry following his injury against the Hawks on March 23 – they lost 10 of their last 17 games – and it was expected that they will struggle against the Spurs in the first round of the playoffs. It has been anything but as they cruised to double digit wins in their first three games.

It looked like the reigning champions will wrap up the series in Game 4 on Sunday, but Spurs had other plans. They refused to throw in the towel despite being without coach Popovic, who is on leave following the death of his wife, Erin, and ensured the series went into Game 5 with a 103-90 win over the Warriors.

Curry’s absence was felt for the first time during the playoffs as the Warriors struggled with their offensive game. If they win the series, the New Orleans Pelicans await them in the semi-finals after they swept the Western Conference third seeds the Portland Trail Blazers 4-0 and Kerr will be hoping that his star point guard will return in time for the second round.