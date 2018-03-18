Despite the surging Houston Rockets (55-14) and a slew of injuries to key players, Las Vegas oddsmakers still list the Golden State Warriors (53-17) as the clear favorites to win the 2018 NBA Finals. The Warriors have 2/3 odds to repeat, according to betting site Odds Shark.

The odds are not far off from how the Warriors started the season. According to Bovada.lv, Golden State had 5/8 odds in October. But teams like the Rockets have seen their odds surge. Houston entered the season with 16/1 odds, and now oddsmakers list them at high as 2/1.

Betting site Vegas Insider lists the Warriors at 5/8 and the Rockets at 2/1. It's also a two-team race to come out of the West, with Vegas Insider giving Golden State 1/2 odds and Houston 3/2. The Oklahoma City Thunder are a very distant third at 30/1.

There might have been concerns that the Warriors may have a tougher road this year due to a recent rash of injuries. Starters Stephen Curry (ankle), Kevin Durant (rib) and Klay Thompson (thumb) are all inactive, as well as some reserves. While Curry and Thompson could return later in the week, Durant may be unavailable for at least six more games.

Golden State also may not have home-court advantage, a luxury they've enjoyed for the past three seasons. The Rockets own a 2.5-game edge in the West ahead of their Sunday night matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the hobbled Warriors are on the road Monday to face the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors have a one-game advantage over the hot Toronto Raptors (52-18), the Eastern Conference leaders. The Raptors on Sunday lost at home to the Thunder, 132-125, to snap an 11-game winning streak.

Toronto is still considered a bit of a longshot, with their best odds at 8/1, and with Vegas Insider giving them 12/1 odds.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who may be in their final season with LeBron James, have been listed as high as 5/1. Like the Raptors, Vegas Insider gives the Cavs 12/1 odds. Vegas Insider gives the Raptors the slight edge over the Cavs to come out of the East at 9/5, compared to the Cavs' 2/1 odds.

Photo: Getty

NBA Finals Betting Odds (Vegas Insider)

Golden State Warriors, 5/8

Houston Rockets, 2/1

Cleveland Cavaliers, 12/1

Toronto Raptors, 12/1

Boston Celtics, 20/1

Philadelphia 76ers, 50/1

Oklahoma City Thunder, 60/1

San Antonio Spurs, 60/1

Washington Wizards, 60/1