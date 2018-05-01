The Golden State Warriors didn’t need their most important player to cruise to a Game 1 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday. With the teams set to face off again Tuesday night in Game 2, the defending champions are likely headed toward a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Barring a setback, Stephen Curry should return to the court for Golden State. Head coach Steve Kerr has said he expects the point guard to be recovered from the Grade 2 MCL sprain that’s kept him out of action since March 23, and there will be no minutes restriction placed on Curry.

Curry has been out for more than five weeks. Golden State struggled down the stretch of the regular season without the two-time MVP, failing to get the Western Conference’s No.1 seed for the first time in the last four years. Curry missed 31 total regular-season games because of multiple leg injuries.

But when the playoffs began, the Warriors once again looked like the NBA favorites, even without Curry. Golden State took care of the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the first round. New Orleans was blown out in their visit to Oracle Arena in the second-round opener, losing 123-101, never trailing by fewer than 19 points in the second half.

Curry is officially listed as probable for Game 2. Golden State is a 10.5-point favorite, according to OddsShark, and the over/under is 226.5.

Full Steph Curry update from Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/UpvUtyW3mt — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 30, 2018





There’s certainly a chance that Curry will be rusty. He’s played just one game since March 8 and will be going up against a team that swept the No.3 seed Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

But when Golden State has had all four of their stars in the lineup, they’ve been virtually unstoppable. Just the threat of having Curry on the court could make a world of difference.

The Warriors are 21-2 in the playoffs since Kevin Durant joined the team last year. Durant has led the team with 27.8 points per game this postseason in Curry’s absence. Klay Thompson is scoring 23.3 points per game on 51.4 percent shooting. Draymond Green leads the team with 11.8 rebounds per game and is nearly averaging a triple-double.

Anthony Davis might need a monstrous game to even give New Orleans a chance Tuesday night. His 21 points and 10 rebounds weren’t nearly enough in the series opener.

Golden State will have four of the five best players on the court in Game 2, presenting the Pelicans with an incredibly difficult obstacle to overcome.

Prediction: Golden State over New Orleans, 120-108

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images