Stephen Curry believes the Golden State Warriors’ defense will be key when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3 at the Smoothie King Arena on Friday night.

It will be the Warriors’ first away game of the best of seven series in the Western Conference semi-finals and he is keen to “seize control” by extending their already commanding 2-0 lead after wins in the opening two games at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The point guard made his return from injury when he came off the bench in Game 2 to contribute 28 points. It was his first appearance since he suffered a knee injury on March 23 when teammate JaVale McGee fell on him while attempting a block.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed Wednesday that Curry will start Game 3 and the two-time MVP believes their performance in the first-quarter of the game will define how the rest of the game progresses. He admits that it will be difficult if the Pelicans get going and the home crowd gets behind them.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“The first quarter in Game 3 is important for us to really set the tone,” Curry said Tuesday following their Game 2 win over the Pelicans, as quoted on Clutch Points. “(We) understand our defense needs to travel and be our calling card as we go to New Orleans because there’s many runs they can put up, and when their crowd gets into it, it’s a different environment.”

“Honestly, we can seize control of the series, but how we show up in those first moments of the game if we really lock in and do what we’re supposed to do (is key),” he added.

The Pelicans will be aware that they need to get a game back if they are to stand a chance of overcoming the reigning NBA champions. The New Orleans franchise’s top scorer in the first two games Anthony Davis is confident they can stand up to the Warriors at home and is hoping the home court advantage will help them over the line.

“We’ll go home. Our crowd will be into it,” forward Anthony Davis said, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I think we did a good job on both ends of the floor… We’re living with some of the shots they took; they made them. (We’re) making them shoot contested twos. (Durant) made some tough shots over some of our best defenders. We’ll live with that.”

Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo also praised the team’s defensive game despite going down 121-116 in Game 2 and believes a lot of the work they put in showed during the game. He gave credit to the Warriors for making a lot of tough shots, but remains confident about the next two games when they will be at home at the Smoothie King Center.

“We made a lot of improvements. We put the work in the last couple days as far as our defensive schemes," Rondo said. "We were able to execute those for the most part of the game. ... They made tough shots, shots that we were living with,” he said.