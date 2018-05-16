A day after the Boston Celtics took a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors are looking to do the same in the Western Conference Finals against the Houstons Rockets. Game 2 starts at 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday night on TNT, and the season will essentially be on the line for the West’s No.1 seed.

There’s one major difference between the two series, making the contest at Toyota Center a virtual “must-win” for the Rockets. Houston has already lost on their home floor, and it’s hard to believe they’ll have any chance to make a comeback if they head on the road down 0-2.

Since losing Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at home, Golden State has been perfect at Oracle Arena in the playoffs, going 15-0. The Warriors have a total 25-3 postseason record with Kevin Durant on the roster.

No matter where the games are being played, the Rockets have little margin for error if they want to beat the defending champs.

“We're in this together,” Harden told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “I can't do it by myself, we need everyone to be at their top play. Whether it's [Chris Paul], whether it's Eric [Gordon], whether it's [PJ Tucker], we need to just open up, talk about the game, talk about things that we see, that they see from their angle. We can get better on things that they saw that actually worked, and we'll figure it out.”

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

Harden’s comments came a day after he scored 41 points on 14-24 shooting from the floor. Despite his masterful offensive performance, Houston still lost at home to Golden State by 13 points.

Chris Paul had 23 points and 11 rebounds, but Houston’s role players didn’t give the Rockets the production they needed. The rest of the team missed 15 of 21 three-point attempts. No one other than Harden and Paul had more than six rebounds or three assists.

Even though the Rockets won 65 games and finished seven games ahead of the Warriors in the regular-season standings, getting increased production is easier said than done. Golden State is one of the NBA’s best defensive teams in addition to being an offensive juggernaut. When the Warriors are healthy, a lineup that includes Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson has proven to be close to unbeatable.

That hasn’t stopped oddsmakers from favoring Houston in Game 2. The betting line is two points, according to OddsShark, and the over/under is 224.5.