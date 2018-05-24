Stephen Curry insisted his poor fourth quarter was not to be blamed for the Golden State Warriors’ 95-92 loss against the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.

The Warriors point guard led the way with 28 points in the game, but went one-for-eight in the final quarter as the reigning champions lost their first home game in the post-season since their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

Steve Kerr’s side went into the final quarter 80-70 in the lead but were outscored 25-12 by the Rockets as they went on to lose the game and help their opponents tie the best of seven series 2-2. Curry missed a game tying three-pointed in the final seconds of the game, but was adamant his poor performance in the fourth was not the reason for their first post-season home loss since 2016.

“They were just missed shots. I had a wide-open one on the right wing, in and out. Early in the fourth, got a little rushed. Got a shot blocked, missed a lay-up." Curry said after Game 4 on Tuesday, as quoted on Sporting News. "I could sit here and nitpick all you want. [I] had some decent looks that didn't go down, but that's not why we lost."

The Warriors travel to the Toyota Center in Houston for Game 5 of the series and Curry remains confident they can take back the advantage with a win away from home. The reigning champions started the series with an away win and the two-time MVP is confident they can do it again.

The Rockets have home court advantage with two of the next three games being played at the Toyota Center. But Curry is not concerned as he believes the team can get the win with a solid performance and he is confident they know what it takes to win is such situations.

"I don't think the mindset is any different. We went in game one, and took care of business. We know what it's like to win in that arena. We should be ready to go,” the Warriors guard added. "We need to reset, put together a pretty solid, 48-minute game, and steal one down there. It would be nice if it was a closeout game, but it's not."

"We can regain control of the series if we go down there and play a complete game, and we've shown we can do it before. I think the vibe in the locker room is really positive right now when it comes to what we need to correct when it comes to winning game five."

Game 5 of the best of seven series between the Warriors and Rockets will tip off at 9 p.m. EDT on Thursday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, with live TV coverage on TNT in the United States.