Stephen Curry revealed he was told off by his mother after the Golden State Warriors’ 126-85 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.

The Warriors point guard finally announced his arrival in the finals with a 35-point game to help his team take a 2-1 lead in the best of seven series. It was also redemption for Curry, who has struggled in the finals thus far scoring 18 and 16 points in Game 1 and 2 respectively.

Curry put the game out of reach for the Rockets in the third quarter when he scored 18 points making all seven of his field goal attempts. At one point during his blitz in the third quarter, the Warriors guard ripped out his mouth guard after a lay-up and shouted: “This is my F------ house!” to the crowd at the Oracle Arena.

It might have roused the crowds and his teammates, but Curry’s mother was left unimpressed. He revealed after the game that he received two home videos depicting his actions and a strong message from his mother about the language he used on court.

"[My mother Sonya] already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back," Curry told ESPN. "She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It's a message I've heard before."

The two-time MVP, a devout Christian, agreed his language was uncalled for and vowed to do better. But Curry’s teammates and the supporters of the Bay Area side would have been delighted to see their star player back in his groove as they prepare for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

“She’s right,” the Warriors point guard added. “I gotta do better. I can’t talk like that.”

Curry also spoke at length about his poor form in the finals and revealed that the bucket he landed in his first attempt in the third quarter of Game 3 had a massive impact on how the rest of the game went.

The 30-year-old struggled in the first two games with his shooting having gone a combined 2-for-13 in three-point attempts and it looked like his poor form was continuing into Game 3 as he was 1-for-7 in three-point attempts in the first-half.

However, it all changed in the third-quarter as he shot 18 points making all his seven field goal attempts ending the night 13-for-23. Curry admitted that it was frustrating, but was clear that at no point did he lose his confidence with regards to getting back to making buckets consistently.

“It was big,” Curry said referring to him making the shot in his first attempt in the third quarter, as quoted by the Express. “It was frustrating more so because I had the right intentions in the first half. I think I shot five wide open threes that only one of them went in.”

“I always say, you never lose confidence. I knew, keep searching in the right ways to find some openings and things would work."

“I got the first lay of the third quarter, got to the free-throw line and the and-one and saw the ball go in. From there, I was just in the right place at the right time,” he added.