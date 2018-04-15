After an impressive defensive effort in the playoff opener, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will look to gain a 2-0 edge on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Spurs hope to bounce back from an uninspired start to the best-of-seven series after the Warriors cruised to a 113-92 win.

"The first quarter we looked like deer in the headlights," Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said.

The Spurs had two turnovers and no points in the first two minutes. San Antonio was ultimately held to just 17 points in the opening period and it could have looked much worse had it not been for a steal and a 30-foot three-pointer from Manu Ginobili to end of the quarter, cutting the Warriors lead to 11 points.

Much of the credit for the Spurs' struggles can be attributed to a Warriors squad that was active on defense and the boards, leaving San Antonio in a constant uphill battle. The Spurs shot just 40 percent from the field and were out-rebounded 51 to 30.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr received a solid defensive effort from center JaVale McGee and power forward Draymond Green. The pair combined for three blocks and three steals, while often pressuring the Spurs into poor shots.

"I thought it was important to re-establish our defense, one way or another, win or lose," Kerr said. "That's the reason this is a championship team. It's the defense that has been the key for this team for years."

It remains unclear if Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard will play in the series and if he will be limited in minutes. Sources told ESPN's Chris Haynes that Leonard has yet to be cleared by his medical team but is improving.

ESPN Sources: San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard still has not been cleared by his medical team. He is improving, but will continue rehabbing in New York. There is no timetable on his return, but he is being examined routinely. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 15, 2018

"You'll have to ask Kawhi and his group that question," Popovich said Sunday when asked if Leonard might return in the playoffs. "So far, they say that he's not ready to go. So we can't do anything until that happens. Then, we would have to decide what's going on from there. But that's the first thing that has to happen."

Leonard has played in just nine regular season games due to a right quadriceps injury. His last appearance was on Jan. 13.

Golden State made up for the absence of star guard Steph Curry with some excellent shooting from Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. Thompson converted 11 of his 13 shot attempts to lead all scorers with 27 points, while Durant added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Spurs have been thwarted by the Warriors in recent years. Golden State won the 2017-18 season series, 3-1. The Warriors and Spurs met in the Western Conference Finals in 2017, with the Warriors prevailing in a sweep.

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Livestream: TNTdrama.com/TNT app

Prediction: LaMarcus Aldridge taking charge and improved perimeter defense may the only way San Antonio can avoid going down two games. Expect a tighter game Monday, but for the Warriors to come away with a more hard-earned win.

Warriors by 5 points

Photo: Getty