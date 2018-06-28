If “The Handmaid’s Tale” fans thought that voice on the radio sounded mighty familiar, that’s because it was Oprah Winfrey. In Season 2, episode 11 of the Hulu drama, the celebrity made a voice cameo as a rebel radio broadcaster.

Offred (Elisabeth Moss) had a chance to escape Gilead when she was abandoned during a secret visit with her daughter. The mansion was apparently someone’s seasonal home, which left Offred with plenty of nonperishables and a fancy car in the garage. She turned on the car to hear an anti-Gilead radio broadcast.

Oprah’s “Handmaid’s Tale” character, who was heard but not seen, read a news report that seemed promising. India and China are sending more economic aid to America (which seems to be just Hawaii and Alaska) while the United Kingdom places sanctions on Gilead and Canada allows more refugees from Gilead. It seems like the world is turning against Gilead.

“Now a tune to remind everyone who’s listening — American patriot or Gilead traitor — that we are still here. Stars and stripes forever, baby,” Oprah’s announcer says before playing Bruce Springsteen’s “Hungry Heart.”

Photo: George Kraychyk/Hulu; David Livingston/Getty Images

After hearing the broadcast, Offred decides she has to escape. She runs back into the house to gather supplies.

Kira Snyder, producer and writer of episode 11, told EW Radio’s “Women on Pop” that Oprah recorded more than just what was heard. Snyder wrote much more after the “Wrinkle in Time” star agreed to do the voiceover.

“So there’s just a little snippet in the original script,” Snyder explained. “What I also ended up writing was kind of more content just so we had more options to kind of pick and choose what the actual text was going to be.”

It wasn’t difficult to get Oprah to sign on since she was a fan of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“We’d heard Oprah was a fan of the show, and had a story idea, and thought, wouldn’t it be wonderful if ... So we asked and she said yes, and it was a lovely, easy process,” showrunner Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter. “The radio segment she recorded was inspired by the free radio of the Allies from World War II. It was an absolute honor to have Oprah featured on the show, and especially thrilling as she was the one who presented us with the Emmy last year.”

Hulu releases new episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 2 on Wednesdays.