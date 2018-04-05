Prince Philip is doing better after getting a hip surgery.

On Tuesday, the palace announced that the Duke of Edinburgh is getting a hip surgery. After a day, the palace released another statement stating that Prince Philip is already recovering from the hip replacement operation he underwent.

"The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation," Buckingham Palace announced. "He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits."

Initially, there were concerns about the Duke's operation considering his age. However, according to Scarlett McNally, an orthopedic surgeon and council member of the Royal College of Surgeons, one's fitness is more important than the age.

"All operations may have complications and some patients are at greater risk. A person's fitness is more important than their chronological age," McNally said. "Surgeons will always take account of these risks in helping patients decide whether they wish to proceed with surgery."

Prince Philip is still strong and fit for his age. In fact, the 96-year-old royal is dubbed as the "Iron Duke." According to McNally, getting a hip surgery has a number of benefits. For instance, it is "very effective at relieving pain and improving mobility including in older patients."

Prior to the operation, the Duke of Edinburgh has missed a number of royal engagements. Prince Philip officially retired in 2017, but he was expected to attend some events.

On Thursday, the Duke was supposed to accompany Queen Elizabeth II for the Royal Maundy Service. However, he did not make it. "The duke was keen to attend but made this decision because he was experiencing some trouble with his hip," one insider said.

Prince Philip also missed the formal appointment of Prince Andrew as the new Colonel of Grenadier Guards because he was "feeling unwell." He held the position since 1975 and decided to pass it to the Duke of York when he officially retired.

Queen Elizabeth II joined Prince Andrew for the event. According to the palace, the monarch, herself, was the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards from her 16th birthday until her accession to the throne in 1952.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson