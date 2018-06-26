A father and son in Florida came across a shocking incident in which an alligator was seen devouring another gator. The incident took place Sunday while the duo was walking near a lake.

Landon Small was with his father, Keith, when he pointed out an alligator in Lake Apopka chewing up the smaller reptile. According to FOX35 Orlando, the larger gator was estimated to be nearly 14-foot-long while the smaller one was about 5-foot-long.

“We were like, ‘There’s something in its mouth,’ and then we were like, ‘Oh, it’s a fish,'” Landon Small told FOX35. “And then it moved and we were like, ‘Oh, it’s another gator!'”

The incident was captured by the father-son duo on their cellphone.

Mike Hilman, a park director at Gatorland in Orlando, said this was not something uncommon as alligators are cannibalistic in nature.

"They're cannibalistic, so if you have a small one by a big one, and they're hungry, he'll take that opportunity to eat," he said.

In Florida, alligator sightings are very common and sometimes they are also seen strolling around in the neighborhood. About one-quarter of the estimated 5 million American gators living in southeastern U.S. are found in Florida.

Earlier this month, an alligator strolling across the runway at Orlando International Airport delayed a Spirit Airlines flight. The plane in question had to briefly stop taxiing in order to let the alligator pass.

In another recent incident, a boy in southern Florida was seen playing with an inflatable alligator while a real gator lurked just a few feet away. Video of the incident shows the moment when the 6-year-old had a close encounter with the alligator in the backyard of his Orlando home.

"I saw the brown chair move. Oh my God... Never would I expect [an alligator] so close to us," the child's mother Nicole Mojica told local media at the time. "They say they are afraid. Well, he wasn't. And he went down the slip n' slide and into the pond."

Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri