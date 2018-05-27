“Saturday Night Live” was not new last night, and it won’t be back for a few months. Season 43 wrapped up for the spring, and that means it’s time to look back at the top sketches of the year. Here are 16 of the best “SNL” Season 43 skits:

1. “Themyscira” (Oct. 7, 2017) “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot pokes fun at the movie’s all-female island in this “SNL” sketch where Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant play lesbian tourists.

2. “Kellywise” (Oct. 14, 2017) Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway impression was taken to the next level in this “It” spoof. She confronts Anderson Cooper (Alex Moffat) in a sewer and is desperate for a spot on his CNN show. She offers “crazy, crazy quotes” before Cooper is warned that she drags people down with her.

3. “Lion King Auditions” (Nov. 11, 2017) Who doesn’t love the “SNL” cast’s impressions? In this skit, they impersonate celebrities auditioning for the new live-action Disney movie. Mary J. Blige (Tiffany Haddish), Kit Harington (Alex Moffat), Oprah Winfrey (Leslie Jones) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Cecily Strong) are among the celebs trying out.

4. “Come Back, Barack” (Nov. 18, 2017) De-Von-Tré (Chance the Rapper, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd) want Barack Obama to come back to the White House in this Boyz II Men-inspired ballad.

5. “Welcome To Hell” (Dec. 2, 2017) “SNL” Season 43 had a lot of strong musical segments. In this one, Saoirse Ronan, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones and Melissa Villaseñor remind viewers that sexual harassment isn’t new. “Oh, and this ain’t a girl group. We just travel in a pack for safety,” Bryant tells viewers.

6. “Office Phone Call” (Dec. 16, 2017) Doug (Kevin Hart) receives a “family emergency” phone call during a work meeting, but his co-workers (Cecily Strong, Leslie Jones, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon) know he is just going to the bathroom. Doug refuses to admit that he really has to go and says he’ll stay in the meeting. It becomes a painful experience.

7. “Marcus Comes To Dinner” (Jan. 13, 2018) Host Sam Rockwell stars as a pastor meeting his son’s new boyfriend, Marcus (Chris Redd). Of course, they don’t mention that the new beau is a gay porn star, but the pastor just can’t shake the feeling that he knows Marcus.

8. “Fighter Pilot” (Jan. 27, 2018) Will Ferrell is a pilot whose call signal is “Clown Penis.” “When an enemy sees me on his tail, I want him to feel the same way that you’d feel if a clown showed you his penis,” he explains.

9. “Revolutionary War” (Feb. 3, 2018) This Super Bowl “SNL” sketch takes place in the 1700s, showing the Boston patriots as annoyingly obnoxious about always winning their battles. Suddenly, the Philadelphians burst in and say they’re the best. This sketch got extra applause for the returns of Rachel Dratch and Tina Fey.

10. “Family Dinner - Shrek” (March 10, 2018) Justin (Sterling K. Brown) is meeting his girlfriend’s parents for the first time, and it all seems great until her parents call “Coco” their favorite animated movie. “Shrek” is his favorite, and he isn’t afraid to let everyone know that.

11. “Black Jeopardy” (April 7, 2018) Chadwick Boseman plays Black Panther on this game show. He takes a little while to grasp the rules of the game, but he quickly figures out what to do.

12. “Diner Lobster” (April 14, 2018) John Mulaney leads a “Les Misérables” inspired number to stop a diner patron from order seafood.

13. “Meet The Parents Cold Open” (April 14, 2018) Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro reference their hit movie trilogy in this skit about the Russia investigation.

14. “A Kanye Place” (May 5, 2018) In this “A Quiet Place” parody, everyone must stay quiet to avoid certain death. However, it’s just so hard not to react to Kanye West’s recent actions.

15. “Dirty Talk” (May 5, 2018) Donald Glover and Melissa Villaseñor want to change up their bedroom routine. Glover suggests dirty talk, but Villaseñor really has no clue how to do that.

16. “Michael Cohen Wire Tap Cold Open” (May 5, 2018) Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller) needs President Trump (Alec Baldwin) to keep his stories straight. He fields calls from calls from Ruby Giuliani (Kate McKinnon), Melania Trump (Cecily Strong), Omarosa Manigault (Leslie Jones), Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), Ivanka Trump (Scarlett Johansson) and Jared Kushner (Jimmy Fallon) while handling the problem. Plus, Stormy Daniels makes an appearance.

