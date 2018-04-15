After former “Saturday Night Live” writer John Mulaney made a hilarious cameo during Bill Hader’s episode, fans knew he’d be a great “SNL” host. His April 14 episode proved to be hilarious, so let’s watch some of the best skits from last night.

Meet the Parents Cold Open: The typical political cold open had some special guests. Robert De Niro played special counsel Robert Mueller and Ben Stiller played Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer. The two recreated their famous lie detector scene from their 2000 comedy, “Meet the Parents.” “SNL” even directly quoted the movie when a discussion about which animals can be milked started. “You can milk anything with nipples,” Stiller says.

“Really? I have nipples. Can you milk me, Mr. Cohen?” DeNiro replies.

Sitcom Reboot: Mulaney plays a showrunner being interviewed by Strong’s reporter character in this “SNL” skit. The 1980s sitcom “Switcheroo” is coming back, but this wasn’t as beloved as “Full House” or “Roseanne.” The quickly-canceled program showed a father and son switch bodies, but it mostly focused on how the son would have to have sex with his own mother. Of course, there were some problems with the reboot. They weren’t allowed to film in the U.S., and “little Andy Cunanan” couldn’t return to reprise his role.

Diner Lobster: Pete Davidson orders lobster in a diner, and that’s just unacceptable. Chris Redd and Mulaney both try to talk him out of it, but he is determined. Thus, the diner workers launch into their best “Les Misérables” parody to save the crustacean. Mulaney, Strong, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon do great work with the musical numbers while Davidson struggles to keep a straight face. Be sure to watch Davidson and Redd dancing in the corner during the grand finale.

Reality Intro: If you’ve ever seen any Bravo reality show, you’ll know that “SNL” nailed this skit. This is the opening of “The Real Intros of Reality Hills,” starring Mary Joe (Strong), Chachki (McKinnon), Sauna (Melissa Villaseñor), Levi (Mikey Day), Aviva (Leslie Jones), Brian and Tam (Mulaney) and more. “We boiled these women down to two lines. You’re welcome!” the narrator says.

“SNL” Season 43 airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. New episodes return May 5 when Donald Glover hosts. He’ll also serve as the musical guest under his stage name Childish Gambino.

Photo: NBC/Will Heath