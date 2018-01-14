“Saturday Night Live” finally returned last night, and clearly, the writers were doing plenty of work over the holiday break. Sam Rockwell hosted the hilarious “SNL” episode, where a few skits stood out above the others.

Morning Joe Cold Open — The night started off strong with an “SNL” sketch featuring many alums. Mika Brzezinski (Kate McKinnon) and Joe Scarborough (Alex Moffat) interview “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff (Fred Armisen), who tells the hosts about Trump’s “baby racing.” More surprising, however, was Steve Bannon’s (Bill Murray) appearance.

Bannon starts talking about how he got the country to elect Trump, and now he’s figuring out his next candidate. Options include Logan Paul, Martin Shkreli and Jared Fogle.

Then, Oprah (Leslie Jones) comes on to explain that she’s qualified to run for president. After all, she is already more powerful than the president.

Science Show — Rockwell plays a PBS show host in this “SNL” skit while Cecily Strong and Mikey Day play some truly dumb kids. They give Rockwell the most absurd answers to his simple questions. It eventually resulted in Rockwell dropping a swear that didn’t get censored in the live show (NBC did, however, censor it in the YouTube version).

Marcus Comes To Dinner — Rockwell plays a pastor in this “SNL” sketch. He and his wife (Aidy Bryant) are expecting their son (Moffat) to bring his boyfriend over for dinner. Before heading in, the new boyfriend Marcus (Chris Redd) asks his significant other if his parents know that he’s a porn star. Of course, he didn’t mention that to his mom and dad.

When they go in, the pastor quickly becomes convinced that he knows Marcus from somewhere. “I feel like I see you all the time! Are you working at that coffee shop on Second or something? Where do I know you from? What do you do?” Rockwell asks. Things get awkward fast from there.

Tucci Gang — Pete Davidson does a great Lil Pump impression while Rockwell plays himself. These two just want to honor Stanley Tucci’s talent with a rap song.

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo: Will Heath/NBC