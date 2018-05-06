NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” welcomed host and musical guest Donald Glover, and he brought his A-game. The “Atlanta” star was at the center of several hilarious sketches. Watch the best “SNL” skits from last night below:

A Kanye Place — This “SNL” skit riffs on “A Quiet Place,” the movie where no one can make noise without fear of a deadly monster. While Glover and his friends are trying to escape, Glover discovers Kanye West’s recent tweets. Between seeing Kanye’s tweets, reading about thoughts on slavery and hearing his latest single, no one can keep their reactions silent.

Cold Open — Ben Stiller returned as lawyer Michael Cohen for the cold open, and he was the first of many celebs. Cohen needs to get President Trump to stick to one story regarding Stormy Daniels. He calls Trump (Alec Baldwin), and then he calls Rudy Guiliani (Kate McKinnon). Cohen just wants them to pick a lie and stick to it, but he has to field calls from Melania Trump (Cecily Strong), Omarosa Manigault (Leslie Jones), Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), Ivanka Trump (Scarlett Johansson) and Jared Kushner (Jimmy Fallon).

Eventually, Trump calls Stormy Daniels, who appears as herself. Against the advice of Cohen, Trump chats with her by himself, and Stormy says she won’t stop until he resigns. “I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm’s a-coming, baby,” she says.

Lando’s Summit — Glover plays his “Solo” character Lando Calrissian in this skit to mock Star Wars’ lack of diversity. Lando held a summit for all the black people in the universe. Turns out there are four of them. “I guess it’s just us,” Lando says. “Lots of lizard people wearing vests, just four black people though.” His small audience doesn’t stop him from performing his song, “Making Love In Space.”

Dirty Talk — In this “SNL” skit, Glover and Melissa Villaseñor are a couple who want to spice things up. Glover suggests dirty talk, but Villaseñor isn’t sure what her partner is looking for. Apparently, suggesting they’re siblings, discussing murder and Bill Cosby impressions weren’t what Glover had in mind.

“SNL” returns next week with host Amy Schumer and musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

Photo: Will Heath/NBC