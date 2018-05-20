Tina Fey hosted the “Saturday Night Live” Season 43 finale, and it wasn’t the NBC show’s finest episode. However, it was a star-studded event and a few sketches were memorable. Watch the four best “SNL” skits from last night below:

Royal Wedding — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married on Saturday, so “SNL” decided to imagine what the royal wedding video might look like in this sketch. Harry (Mikey Day) goes around meeting Meghan’s relatives and interacting with his family. He gets Prince William (Alex Moffat) to twerk, much to the Queen’s (Kate McKinnon) dismay. He realizes Kate Middleton (Cecily Strong) is a lightweight, and he has some creepy distant relatives.

Cold Open — President Trump (Alec Baldwin) and his team mimic the “Sopranos” finale in this cold open. Trump sits down with Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon), Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller) and Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) to discuss business. He notices Robert Mueller (Robert De Niro) in the corner and gets nervous about things his friends are saying, like finding a guy to threaten a woman trying to sue Trump and faking his own death.

Mean Girls — Audiences expected Fey to promote her new musical, “Mean Girls,” which shares producer Lorne Michaels with “SNL.” In this sketch, Fey decides she wants to be in the Tony-nominated Broadway show, but it turns out she isn’t “Hamilton” star Lin-Manuel Miranda. Fey tries to insert herself into the show as Regina and Gretchen and eventually the school mascot. “Maybe it’s O.K. if I can’t be like Lin-Manuel and jam myself into my show whether people like it or not,” Fey says. The camera cuts to Miranda writing in his burn book.

Opening Monologue — Fey’s “SNL” episode kicked off with a star-studded introduction. She took audience questions from Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anne Hathaway, Robert De Niro, Fred Armisen and Donald Glover as well as a special birthday message from Tracy Morgan.

“SNL” is over for the season. Expect the show to return in the fall on NBC.

Photo: Kailey Fellows/NBC