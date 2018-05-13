Amy Schumer hosted “Saturday Night Live” on May 12, and the “I Feel Pretty” star had a few sketches that were funnier than others. Watch the best skits from last night’s “SNL” below:

New Hulu Show — “SNL” imagines a “Handmaid’s Tale” spinoff that’s a bit lighter and “Sex and the City”-esque. Schumer plays Offred, who is a bit upbeat than the Hulu version. “As I was getting tased, I was shocked at my lack of rights in this new world, but stunned by how amazing I look in red,” Offred’s inner voice says.

“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll say, ‘Oh this so could be me and my friends — you know, with the way things are going,’” the voiceover says.

Michael Che’s Stepmom — Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance not as her usual Sean Spicer character but instead as Michael Che’s bumbling stepmother during “Weekend Update.” She takes over Michael’s segment by embarrassing him with tales of his childhood. “When he was little…he had very juicy little buns, and they’re still juicy! But they’re different now,” she told co-host Colin Jost. “And you also, I’m sure, have very juicy buns. I’ve seen you in bike shorts, and I think you look terrific.”

Graduation Commercial — “SNL” nailed it with this skit about high school graduation ceremonies. From confusing political statements to sophomore/senior breakups to pregnant graduates, this trailer tells you exactly what to expect at the ceremony.

The Day You Were Born — In this skit, Schumer plays a mother to a young boy who asks about the day he was born. She tells him how it was “amazing” before flashing back to swearing in the delivery room and screaming in pain. She tells him about the smile on her face before remembering yelling at the doctors not to give her an episiotomy and asking why her baby is so ugly.

Mother Knows Best — Schumer plays a game show host in this sketch with mothers and their teenagers. However, no team can beat Kate McKinnon and Mikey Day’s team. The son and mother, who sleep in the same bed, know each other really well. Maybe a little too well.

“SNL” returns for the Season 43 finale on May 19.

Photo: Will Heath/NBC