Footage of 65,000 tons of steel crashing into a harbor Tuesday has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on online video platforms. The video was posted to YouTube by the nautical news network gCaptain.

In the video, a large cruise ship crashes into a dock on Roatan Island in Honduras. It rips up a section of the dock before hitting the beach nearby as people gawk and film the incident nearby.

The ship in question was the Armonia, a 17-year-old ship belonging to the MSC cruise line. Between passengers and crew, the Armonia can hold more than 3,000 people. Fortunately for the ship passengers and spectators on the dock, it did not appear that anyone was hurt by the accident.

Per gCaptain, the Armonia was on track to Roatan from Cozumel, Mexico, both of which are stops along its regular Caribbean tour that also includes Cuba and Belize.

How, exactly, did this happen? According to NPR, there is still no answer. MSC provided a statement to NPR somewhat clarifying the situation, emphasizing that no humans were ever at risk while the boat was careening into a dock.

Photo: Boris Horvat/AFP/Getty Images

"While maneuvering alongside, for reasons that are currently still being duly investigated, the ship deviated from her course and grazed the end of the pier,” MSC told NPR.

MSC went on to tell NPR that Honduran Port State Control has given the Armonia a green light to get back to its itinerary as soon as repairs are done. The cruise line said damage to the ship was “minor,” which appeared to be the case in the video, as well.

Other notable cruise ship accidents have had far greater consequences than a minor crash with no injuries.

The infamous sinking of the Titanic in 1912 killed 1,500 people. In 2012, the Costa Concordia passed the Titanic as the largest passenger shipwreck when it capsized in 2012.