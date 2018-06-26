Newly released footage shows an off-duty Chicago police officer embroiled in a gunfight with thieves trying to steal his car.

Carjackers targeted a black BMW in the Ashburn neighborhood of Chicago, but they didn’t know the owner of the car was an off-duty police officer. The officer got into a gun battle and exchanged fire with the suspects before they fled the scene.

The incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on April 20 but the footage was just released by Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Wednesday, reported KWQC. The officer had stopped at his regular barbershop to get his hair cut, but before he could exit his SUV, the suspects jumped inside.

Video shows the moment when two men dressed in dark clothing can be seen approaching a black SUV. One man opens the vehicle’s door while the other suspect goes around the side of the car. That’s when the officer got out of the SUV and began firing his weapon. According to witnesses, the officer then took cover behind a white Jeep as the gunfire continued.

"They tried to carjack him," barbershop owner Corey Felton told CBS Chicago. "I heard gunshots, and I just happened to look out, and my next client was outside. He was a police officer, and he was returning gunfire with a suspect."

Several bullets hit one of the vehicle’s door and shattered the passenger side window. The suspects, who were initially reported to be three males, then hopped into a car and fled the scene. No injuries were reported from the incident, which occurred outside of a barbershop.

"I see three guys on the sidewalk. I see him shooting back, and they shooting at him. About 10-12 shots in all." Felton said. "No one got hurt, but I wish they had gotten them all, all three. I wish they had arrested them."

The UK Mirror reports there have been no arrests since the April incident.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images